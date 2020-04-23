More COVID-19 testing now available in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three days after Manatee County Commissioners authorized $100,000 towards the purchase of additional COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment, more than 700 new testing kits are now ready for use.
The Manatee County Health Department says with the additional test kits, local patients will soon be able to be tested at one of six locations around the county. Testing will be administered in conjunction with MCR Health at the following locations:
• East Manatee Health and Wellness Center
1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton
(941) 708-8700
• Southeast Family Healthcare Center
919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
(941) 751-8100
• Southwest Health Center
5325 26th St W, Bradenton
(941) 752-7173
• Lawton Chiles Pediatrics
1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton
(941) 708-8600
• Edgar H. Price Family & Children Healthcare Center
12271 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Parrish
(941) 776-4050
The Manatee Department of Health will host a second drive-through specimen collection opportunity to test for COVID-19 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center from Wednesday, April 29th through Friday, May 1st.
Up to 80 patients a day can be tested at the Convention Center.
Visitors to the collection site must have a prescription to be tested for COVID-19 and have made an appointment in advance with Manatee County Health Department. To make an appointment, call (941) 748-0747.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.