Manatee County Health Department urging residents to wear face coverings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Health Department wants you to wear cloth face coverings when out in public. This is to help in stopping the spread of Covid 19.
According to the CDC, a “significant portion of individuals with coronavirus” do not experience symptoms. This can unknowingly spread the virus to those around them.
The CDC says face coverings can be made from household items, it doesn’t have to be surgical masks or N-95 respirators. A video on the CDC’s website offers tips on how to make homemade coverings and how to clean them. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
The CDC continues to urge people to remain at home as much as possible and practice social distancing, remaining 6 feet away from all others to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
Additional prevention tips include:
· Wash your hands often.
· Keep away from people who are sick.
· Stock up on supplies
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
· Avoid all cruise travel and nonessential air travel
Manatee County residents who believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to call the Manatee Health Line before visiting the hospital. The Manatee Health Line number is (941) 242-6649.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19 , email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.
