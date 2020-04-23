Man on dirt bike tried to run from the law

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What started as a dirt biker popping a “wheelie” ended with an arrest near the Sarasota International Airport.
Manatee County deputies say the dirt biker was first seen at 57th Avenue West and 14th Street West on April 21. When he popped the wheelie, deputies say they tried to stop him with lights on. When the suspect wouldn’t stop, the deputy turned off the lights per department policy of not pursuing traffic charges.
The deputy did keep an eye on the dirt biker while calling for help from the aviation unit. Video shoes the dirt biker driving fast on roads, through parking lots and on sidewalks even running a few red lights. He was also seen driving through Pride Park. Eventually, the bike was ditched, the suspect ran away, and even scaled a couple of fences at the airport.
Sarasota police offers were able to detain the suspect. Manatee County officials took him into custody shortly after.
The suspect was identified as Zabian L. Williams. He was arrested and is now facing charges of 3rd Offense/Driving With Suspended License, Failure to Register Motor Vehicle, Fleeing to Elude, Operating Motorcycle without Endorsement, Reckless Driving and Resisting without Violence. Williams has two previous convictions of driving with a suspended license.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.