How the Suncoast homeless population is being cared for during the pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There are about 1,000 homeless individuals living along the Suncoast.
Chris Johnson, who is the CEO of The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, said the counties, cities, and organizations who normally help homeless individuals in Manatee County and Sarasota County are continuing to provide food, shelter, and assistance to the homeless.
Johnson said homeless outreach teams are checking in on homeless individuals and screening them for COVID-19 symptoms. If an individual has those symptoms, they are then told to go get tested.
“So far we have had only one individual who was experiencing homelessness at the time who was tested and tested positive and so that falls under the Department of Health, the Florida Department of Health. So they’re the ones that actually follow up. They do the contact tracing and all of those kinds of things for an individual that does test positive. But our service providers have been very quick to make sure if someone does have symptoms they do go to the hospital and get tested or checked out," Johnson said.
Johnson said both Sarasota County and Manatee County have plans in place for sheltering homeless individuals at either local hotels or motels if they do test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate while they are recovering.
If you’d like to help out with the homeless population during this pandemic, Johnson said The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness is accepting donations. He said they could use personal protective gear, like face masks, cleaning products, and personal hygiene products like shampoo and soap.
