How the Suncoast homeless population is being cared for during the pandemic

“So far we have had only one individual who was experiencing homelessness at the time who was tested and tested positive and so that falls under the Department of Health, the Florida Department of Health. So they’re the ones that actually follow up. They do the contact tracing and all of those kinds of things for an individual that does test positive. But our service providers have been very quick to make sure if someone does have symptoms they do go to the hospital and get tested or checked out," Johnson said.