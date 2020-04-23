Florida DOH reports 29,648 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 987 COVID-19 related fatalities

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on its second update Thursday that the state now has 29,648 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). FDOH also confirmed that the state now has 987 coronavirus related deaths.
4,640 of those cases involved hospitalizations at some point in the individual’s illness, though officials have reiterated that it does not necessarily mean that he patient was hospitalized for the entire duration of their sickness . A total of 28,843 cases involved Florida residents.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 310 Residents: 294 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 102 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 128 Female: 166 Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 15 White: 237 Other: 25 Unknown/No Data: 17
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 Not-Hispanic: 226 Unknown/No Data: 32
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 473 Residents: 471 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 39 Hospitalizations* Residents: 117 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 59
Gender: Male: 192 Female: 279 Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 75 White: 293 Other: 35 Unknown/No Data: 68
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 51 Not-Hispanic: 315 Unknown/No Data: 105
