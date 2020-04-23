Florida DOH announces 28,832 positive COVID-19 cases, 960 deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 28,832 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The 11 a.m. update Thursday also confirmed 960 deaths.
During a morning teleconference with part of his “Re-open Florida Task Force," Governor DeSantis noted that the numbers were promising given the amount of testing the state has done. Of the cases published, 27,791 involved Florida residents. 4,455 of those cases have involved hospitalization at some point in the patients’ diagnosis.
Here are the update totals for the Suncoast:
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 304 Residents: 288 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 31 Hospitalizations* Residents: 99 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 126 Female: 162 Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 14 White: 234 Other: 25 Unknown/No Data: 15
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 Not-Hispanic: 220 Unknown/No Data: 32
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 451 Residents: 449 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 36 Hospitalizations* Residents: 106 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 61
Gender: Male: 185 Female: 264 Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 68 White: 280 Other: 35 Unknown/No Data: 66
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 44 Not-Hispanic: 300 Unknown/No Data: 105
