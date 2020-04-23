First Alert Weather: Windy and more humid today as strong storms move closer to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stormy weather is just around the corner today as strong storms inch closer to the Suncoast. You will notice changes in the weather even today, although storms hold off till overnight and tomorrow. A strong south wind will develop and blow moisture into the Suncoast, which will bump our “feels like” temperatures into the mid 90′s this afternoon. You will also notice an increase in cloud cover this afternoon. It’s possible to see a isolated shower in the evening, but most showers will hold off till predawn hours.