Elton John postpones ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ dates
Elton John is seen after performing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By ABC7 Staff | April 23, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:09 AM

(WWSB) - If you purchased tickets for Elton John’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, he has postponed some dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary singer had already moved dates early in the tour, but decided to postpone the rest of the tour. This includes a performance in Tampa on May 26. Ticketholders should hold on to their original tickets. Those will be honored for the new dates in 2021.

May 22, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

May 23, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

May 26, 2020 Tampa, FL AMALIE Arena

May 28, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

May 30, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

June 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 5, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

June 6, 2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

June 9, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 11, 2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

June 13, 2020 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

June 15-16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

June 19-20, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center

June 24, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

June 26-27, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

June 30-Jul 1, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 3, 2020 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

July 5, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 7, 2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 8, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

