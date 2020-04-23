Elton John postpones ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ dates

(WWSB) - If you purchased tickets for Elton John’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, he has postponed some dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legendary singer had already moved dates early in the tour, but decided to postpone the rest of the tour. This includes a performance in Tampa on May 26. Ticketholders should hold on to their original tickets. Those will be honored for the new dates in 2021.
May 22, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
May 23, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
May 26, 2020 Tampa, FL AMALIE Arena
May 28, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Arena
May 30, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
June 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 5, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
June 6, 2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 11, 2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
June 13, 2020 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
June 15-16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 19-20, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center
June 24, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
June 26-27, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
June 30-Jul 1, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 3, 2020 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
July 5, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 7, 2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 8, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
