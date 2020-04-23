DOH Sarasota sets dates for second round of drive-thru testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH Sarasota has announced that they will host three COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County next week.
These testing events are by appointment only and are for those individuals who are currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or who work in health care.
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. The call center is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Callers will be evaluated using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited. More testing opportunities could be scheduled in the future.
North Sarasota: Tuesday, 4/28, 8 a.m. to Noon - RL Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota
South County: Wednesday, 4/29, 9 a.m. to Noon - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port
Mid-County: Thursday, 4/30, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel
