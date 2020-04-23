CoolToday Park offering free meals for first responders, teachers, healthcare workers and their families in a special Saturday event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lunch is on CoolToday Park and other local businesses Saturday for local heroes helping during the COVID-19 crisis.
From 11 am - 1 pm, 500 meals will be handed out to first responders, school staff, healthcare workers and all their families at the park in North Port, located at 188800 South W. Villages Pkwy.
There will be cones to guide drivers around so all social distancing practices can be observed. You will not need to get out of your cars. Volunteers will be in face masks and gloves taking your order. You will be asked to provide an employee ID.
My Warriors Place is teaming up with the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park and local restaurants to make this happen.
What’s on the menu? Meal options include grilled chicken, sausage medallions, chicken strips, and boneless wings.
Here are some of the local businesses helping make this happen:
Applebees 4329 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park 18800 South W Villages Pkwy, Venice
Gold Rush 661 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
Outback 4220 S Tamiami Tr, Venice
Panera Bread 417 S Tamiami Trl, Venice
Carabbas 1751 S Tamiami Trl, Venice
Chili’s 4289 S Tamiami Trl, Venice
