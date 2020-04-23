Blood banks on the Suncoast in need of your donations during the pandemic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - As the push continues to reopen Florida, so does the need for blood. Blood donation centers on the Suncoast say this is a way for people to help.
“It just tugs at your heart, when you hear that your donation has been used to save somebody else,” said Joan Leonard.
Leonard is not only a Volunteer Coordinator at the Suncoast Blood Bank but also a donor. She has been donating blood since she was 16-years-old and just donated her twenty-fifth gallon of blood.
“There’s such a gratifying satisfaction to know that what you’re doing, in a half-hour can save three peoples lives and so many people need blood,” said Leonard.
Jayne Giroux, the Director of Community Development for Suncoast Blood Bank says with more elective surgeries about to happen, they will need all types of blood, especially the universal donor type of O negative and platelets. Also, hundreds of their blood drives had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. Giroux tells ABC 7, the need for these donations doesn’t stop for cancer and trauma patients.
“It’s always important to donate blood, we’re a 24/7 operation, we’re in and out of our hospitals all hours of the day, driving blood back and forth,” said Giroux. "You never know when you or somebody you love is going to need blood.
Giroux says it’s very safe to donate. They do temperature checks for people going into their facilities and have everyone wear face masks. And for people who have recovered from coronavirus, there is a tremendous need now for their convalescent plasma.
“We actually had a physician call us yesterday to tell us that he had a patient on the verge of death who received a dose of convalescent plasma" said Giroux. "And today he’s alive and coherent, he’s talking and that’s a great thing for the doctor’s to hear, for us to hear, for the community to know.
For more information on Suncoast Blood Bank you can go to their website at scbb.org or call 866-972-5663.
