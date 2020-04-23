Backers of election change challenge cost estimate

“Ambiguously stating that ‘the combined costs across counties will range from $5.2 million to $5.8 million’ while failing to inform the voter as to the potential impact or lack of impact upon (or cost savings to) their own county is materially misleading, even were the estimate remotely close to reality,” the lawsuit said. “The FIS (financial impact statement) provides a misleading sense of precision and impact that may cause voters to reject the proposed amendment.”