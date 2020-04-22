Tips for students looking for their first job during a Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Students who are preparing to graduate college in the upcoming weeks now have an added pressure of finding a job as many companies remain closed.
The Coordinator of Career Services at The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Toni Ripo, said while job openings may look different now, many essential employers are still hiring. Ripo said because of this shift, students should be open to what's out there.
While recent grads can't control the job market, something they can control is being prepared for job interviews. Graduates should make sure they're comfortable using platforms like Skype and Zoom, which are most likely going to be used for the interview.
Ripo said students should also have a plan B and understand that even if they don't get their dream job, taking another job in the meantime could be beneficial.
"So if it wasn't what you were initially thinking of, you're still learning a new skill, a new employer, a new system, processes. And that experience is valuable and can be transferred to any job and to their future job. So if plan B is not really what they're interested in, that will help build skill and it still has value and could still be a stepping stone to plan A," Ripo said.
While graduates wait for a job, Ripo said they should keep busy. Some ways to do that is to take a free course, like the ones offered on LinkedIn Learning to keep their skills up to date, or create a blog dedicated to their area of interest.
