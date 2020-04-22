Sarasota County Schools provide guidance for graduation, proms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools released their projected plans for graduation for schools as the coronavirus pandemic forces cancellations of commencement ceremonies across the country.
The school system announced Wednesday that they will be working with each traditional public high school in the district to schedule an in-person graduation ceremony in late July
The plan will also apply to a dance for seniors as proms have also been affected.
All of the events are subject to guidance or advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If it becomes impossible to hold an in-person ceremony, each school’s digital tribute will serve as its graduation ceremony for seniors.
Should graduation for seniors be cancelled, schools will incorporate a special recognition for the Class of 2020 during their homecoming in the fall.
For now officials are setting a tentative in-person guideline some time between Thursday, July 16 and Sunday, July 26. If permissible, each school’s dance for seniors will be held within this timeframe as well.
The digital tribute for each school’s senior class will be released right after their graduation ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.