Sarasota County beaches will open, sort of, Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first step toward reopening the beaches was approved in Sarasota County today. They unanimously vote to open the county beaches Monday, April 27th with restrictions.
The decision came after debating about parking, activity control, and considering what neighboring counties are doing. Charlotte County is opening beaches with restrictions on Monday. Manatee County beaches remain closed.
The parking lots will not be open, at least not until the next commission meeting. They will see “how it goes” during this first phase of the beaches opening before opening the public parking lots. Concerns were brought up about the people who will come from inland and park on private property, but the parking restrictions stuck.
The beaches will only be open for “essential activities” and there will be no laying on the beach, sunbathing, or hanging out with a cooler and a tent.
“Let’s not jump and go crazy when we open these up, I don’t expect to see a drum circle on Sunday,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said.
Sarasota County beaches were closed March 21. Manatee County also closed beaches that day.
