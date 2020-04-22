Publix announces plan to collaborate with farmers, feed hungry

(WWSB) - Publix announced that a new initiative will allow the grocery chain to partner with farmers in an effort to stimulate the economy and feed those in need.
The initiative will allow the store to purchase fresh produce and milk to assist farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Publix will then donate the products to Feeding American member food banks. An estimated 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity as a result of schools closing and unenmployment.
The initiative will run a few weeks and will prevent farmers from discarding produce and milk that isn’t being sold.
“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”
According to Feeding America, an estimated 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity due to school closures and rising unemployment during the pandemic. “As we respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Publix understands that more families are turning to us to help put food, especially fresh produce and milk, on their tables,” said Feeding South Florida President & CEO Paco Velez. “We’re grateful to Publix for not only supporting growers, but also for their years of support of Feeding South Florida.”
