North Port reopening parks starting on Monday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port will begin reopening all city parks for public use on Monday.
The community centers, Warm Mineral Springs Park and the North Port Aquatic Center will remain temporarily closed.
According to a press release released by the City of North Port, the phased reopening plans for those three places and the acceptance of facility and pavilion rentals will continue to evaluated based on the “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again.”
For the city parks that will be reopening, there will be certain procedures that will be put in place. According to the City, those procedures are the following:
• In general, restrooms are cleaned once daily. However, restrooms at McKibben Park, Garden of the Five Senses Park, and Dallas White Park will be cleaned twice daily on a temporary basis due to usage.
• Playgrounds will be cleaned once per week as appropriate through the COVID-19 event response. Patrons are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands. Should you utilize a playground or other park amenities, we suggest you bring wipes to clean equipment before and after its use.
• Patrons who utilize these public spaces are reminded to please follow all social distancing and public health agency guidelines. If you are exhibiting symptoms or are sick, stay home.
For more information about the city parks that will be opening back up and any updates from North Port, visit this website.
