Motorcycle Club surprises Sarasota teen for his birthday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Social distancing has made birthdays hard for kids and adults a like. Parents have had to be continually creative on how to celebrate. A group of motorcycle enthusiasts decided to do their part to safely give one teen a special surprise.
“Bugs” a 13-year-old who lives in Sarasota happens to love motorcycles. “West Coast Florida Riders” found out about the big milestone for Bugs, who has Down Syndrome, and they knew they couldn’t let an amazing Suncoast kid hit his teens without a big celebration.
Riders lined up at a safe distance to drive by and wave!
Watch the video to see for yourself just how excited Bugs was!
