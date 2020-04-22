McDonald’s to provide free “Thank You Meals" to first responders, healthcare workers

(WWSB) - McDonald’s restaurants across Florida will offer free “Thank You Meals" to first responders and healthcare workers starting Wednesday, April 22. The program will run until Tuesday, May 5.
Each “Thank You Meal” will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating restaurants. Those heroes who need a meal can simply show their work badge to their server to receive one of the following:
Breakfast
• A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
Lunch and Dinner
• A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
“We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals," said franchise owner Javier Illas.
No purchase is necessary.
