Manatee County Schools cancels graduation, plans commencement for July/August

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School system announced that it will cancel commencement services that were scheduled for May 13 – 16, 2020.
Citing the inability to hold traditional-style ceremonies in the current pandemic conditions, the school board offered an alternative.
New graduation dates have been reserved for the Bradenton Area Convention Center for July 29 – August 1, 2020.
“While I am truly sad that our graduates and their families will not have their graduation ceremonies as originally planned, we have to ultimately consider what is best for the health and safety of all who would be involved,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “We realize that some students and families will not be able to take part during the rescheduled ceremonies in late July, but we wanted to find a time when we may be able to hold something as close to a traditional graduation ceremony as possible.”
You can view the proposed schedule below.
