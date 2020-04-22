Manatee County School District pushes back high school graduations from May to July because of the coronavirus pandemic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - School campuses in Manatee County and everywhere still remain very empty. As students and faculty get their work done virtually, school district officials say high school seniors will have a graduation ceremony at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, but it will take place more than two months later in July.
“When you get a chance to see students walk across the stage and their families are there and they’re cheering, there’s no better moment in schools at that time" said Willie Clark, Executive Director of Secondary Schools in Manatee County. "But with the way things are with the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no way we can have it in May”
Theo Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Southeast High School in Bradenton. His sister currently attends Palmetto High School. He hopes these ceremonies can still go on as planned.
“I believe it’s difficult because I graduated and walked across the stage and everyone wants that kind of ceremony," said Jean-Pierre. "I think we should still do that for them when all is said and done.”
There are six high schools in Manatee County that will be part of these 2020 graduation ceremonies. Their original graduation was May 13th-16th. Now it’s July 29th-August 1st. If the situation hasn’t improved by that time the school district would implement their alternative plan for a virtual graduation.
“We’ve gone back and forth trying to come up with something for our students," said Clark. "We do realize how special a time this is for our seniors and I think that’s why it took us so long to come up with this plan.
In the Sarasota County School District, officials tell ABC 7 that if all goes according to plan, their high school graduations would take place between July 16 and July 26th.
