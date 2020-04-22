Local company that makes PPE products partnering with Food Bank of Manatee County to host food drive on Thursday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Tyton Design and Development, Inc. and The Food Bank of Manatee County will be joining forces to hold a drive through food collection drive on Thursday.
It’s all taking place at 2309 60th Drive East in Bradenton from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Tyton Deign and Development, Inc. will be offering two free fly-form fitting barrier masks to anyone who donates non-perishable food items to the drive.
