Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

No prom? For this teen, it's a trifecta of missed milestones
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For decades, the prom has represented a cornerstone of American teenage life. Shopping for the dress, finding a date, posing for photos, dancing awkwardly in a low-lit gym. It’s all enshrined in movies, books, television and the memories of generations of Americans. Combine prom with graduation and an 18th birthday. It’s a trifecta of milestones. But now, for millions of Class of 2020 teenagers living through the coronavirus outbreak, these coming-of-age moments look and feel vastly different. They’re doing the best they can to reschedule, to wing it, and to celebrate virtually with technology. But the truth is this generation will never regain these moments.
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted. Scientists are noticing changes to Earth's environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus. The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner. Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome. Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference. Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.
Florida governor: Look at risk factors as the state reopens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state should look at risk factors as it starts to reopen for business, and not just what's essential. The Republican governor made his remarks to a task force that met by phone Tuesday to discuss how to reopen the state. The governor wants recommendations for the first phase of that plan by the end of the week. He says that however the state moves forward, testing for the virus and antibody tests will need to be expanded. Meanwhile, the Florida Medical Association called on DeSantis to rescind an order prohibiting hospitals from performing elective procedures.
Florida tourism industry plans to ease into reopening
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly. That's what a committee looking at reopening the state from the coronavirus shutdown was told Tuesday. The tourism industry will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers. The state’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing. Hotels have seen a drop in revenue of almost $2 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year. Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80%.
Florida gig workers wait on state for federal jobless aid
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A large portion of Florida's workforce has to wait a bit longer before it gets some financial relief from the downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak. State officials say they continue to set up a new system that would allow so-called gig workers and other independent contractors to collect $600 federal unemployment checks. While the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it's begun sending out the federal supplemental payments to those qualified for unemployment benefits under state rules, the state's troubled unemployment portal is not set up to generate the federal payments. Some studies suggest that gig workers and the self-employed comprise a fifth of the state's workforce.
Analysis: Pandemic fallout tracks nation's political divide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican governors, spurred on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states’ economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic governors are largely keeping strict stay at home orders and nonessential-business closures in place, resisting pockets of Trump-aligned protesters and public pressure from the president. America’s entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death. It could be months before the full consequences of the various shutdown and reopen orders are known. Public health officials concede there is no one-size-fits all approach.
Jacksonville Zoo welcomes 4 baby Asian small-claw otters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are welcoming four baby otters. The two male and two female pups were born Dec. 28 at the zoo. It was the second birth for the pups' parents, Carlisle and Harley. Zookeepers kept the newborns behind the scenes as a precaution. Baby Asian small-claw otters typically remain in their den for several weeks after birth. They open their eyes at about a month. The pups now weigh about a pound each. Officials say they're sharing outdoor space in the Land of the Tiger habitat with their parents and one-year-old sister Scotter.
Trump defends decision to furlough Mar-a-Lago employees
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his company’s decision to furlough hundreds of employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, after his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida revealed this week it is temporarily laying off 153 workers. Trump says, “You can’t have many hundreds of employees standing around doing nothing,” noting that local social distancing prohibitions have closed clubs, hotels and even golf courses. It isn’t the only Trump resort in Florida to furlough workers. The Trump National Doral Miami resort where the president initially wanted to host this year’s Group of Seven summit also has temporarily laid off 560 workers.
Florida among slowest states to process unemployment claims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal data suggests that Florida has processed its hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims more slowly than any other state. U.S. Department of Labor figures show Florida at the bottom among all 50 states and the District Columbia in the percentage of the unemployed it is serving, lagging behind states big and small. Nearly 7 of every 8 Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed. The state is already among the most inhospitable places to be unemployed, and the economic downturn from the coronavirus outbreak has only added to the misery.