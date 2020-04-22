Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady. The agent for the retired New England star confirms that pending completion of a physical Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots. A proposed trade that needs to be finalized before this week’s NFL draft would bring Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.
UNDATED (AP) — Tim Finchem recalls the first time he came to appreciate Tiger Woods. The former PGA Tour commissioner was at the World Series of Golf in 1994, and he recalls players gathered around the TV to watch Woods win the first of three straight U.S. Amateur titles. Finchem and Woods have been linked ever since. And now they are part of the 2021 induction class for the World Golf Hall of Fame. Finchem was in charge of unprecedented growth in his 22 years as commissioner. It's no coincidence that Woods was around for 20 of those years.
UNDATED (AP) — No one plays as much on the PGA Tour as rising star Sungjae Im. He has played in nine countries and 19 U.S. states since his rookie-of-the-year season. And now the 22-year-old from South Korea is grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Im has been staying with a family friend in Tampa, Florida, since golf was shut down on March 13. He says he's thankful Florida has kept golf courses open and is playing just about every day. He also has time to try something new — fishing. Im says he recently caught some catfish and now wants to try deep-sea fishing.
UNDATED (AP) — Some 37 years later, the best draft pick in Miami Dolphins history remains Dan Marino. The Dolphins and coach Don Shula were surprised when their turn came with the 27th overall pick and Marino remained on the board. He became one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. Miami's worst pick is more recent: linebacker Dion Jordan in 2013. General manager Jeff Ireland gave the Oakland Raiders a first- and second-round choice to trade up to the No. 3 overall spot and take Jordan. He saw limited playing time and totaled three sacks in 26 games with the Dolphins.
UNDATED (AP) — A poor track record in the NFL draft is one of the reasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the worst winning percentage in league history. For every Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks the team has selected, there have been lots of forgettable selections and other draft-day blunders. Selmon was the first-ever draft pick in team history, while Sapp and Brooks were first-round picks in 1995 and formed the foundation of a dominant defense that helped the team win its only Super Bowl championship.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Gardner Minshew could end up being Jacksonville's best late-round draft pick ever. The sixth-round selection from Washington State threw 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 starts as a rookie last season. He also directed three fourth-quarter comebacks. For now, though, defensive tackle Rob Meier gets the nod. Meier was a seventh-rounder in 2000 who had 21½ sacks in 138 games over nine seasons with the Jaguars. Meier is part of the franchise's uneven draft history that includes a few hits and many more misses.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It’s been a busy offseason for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has thrown footballs on the practice field without regard to social distancing, added a massive chest tattoo and exchanged tweets with President Donald Trump. Jackson set several NFL records and led the Ravens to a 14-2 record last season by running for 1,206 yards and throwing 36 touchdown passes. Jackson threw footballs to teammate Marquise Brown and former NFL star Antonio Brown during an informal workout in Florida on April 1. Jackson acknowledged Tuesday that it was “bad timing" amid the coronavirus pandemic and says he's now working out alone.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The hard-hitting, no-nonsense linebacker Mike Curtis has died. He died Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida. Son Clay says on Twitter his father died of "complications from CTE,” a degenerative brain disease. Curtis helped the Colts win a Super Bowl during a 14-year career spent predominantly in Baltimore. He earned the nickname “Mad Dog” because of his fierce play in the middle of a strong Baltimore defense. His interception in the waning minutes of the 1970 Super Bowl set up the winning field goal in the Colts' win over Dallas. Mike Curtis was 77 years old.