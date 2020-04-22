Florida now has over 28,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 927 COVID-19 related fatalities

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. (Source: Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff | April 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 6:42 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Wednesday evening that the state now has 28,576 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). FDOH also confirmed that the state now has 927 coronavirus related deaths.

Wednesday evening’s announcement saw an increase of 267 cases since the update from the morning hours. 4,455 of those cases involved hospitalizations at some point in the individual’s illness. A total of 27,791 cases involved Florida residents.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 299 Residents: 284 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care Deaths: 31 Hospitalizations* Residents: 98 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64

Gender: Male: 124 Female: 160 Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 14 White: 229 Other: 25 Unknown/No Data: 16

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 Not-Hispanic: 215 Unknown/No Data: 33

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 445 Residents: 443 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care Deaths: 34 Hospitalizations* Residents: 93 Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 61

Gender: Male: 182 Female: 256 Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)

Race: Black: 67 White: 275 Other: 34 Unknown/No Data: 67

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 44 Not-Hispanic: 291 Unknown/No Data: 108

