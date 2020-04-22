Florida DOH announces 28,309 positive COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 28,309 positive COVID-19 cases and 893 deaths in the state as the Governor’s Task Force committees held teleconferences to figure out the safest way to reopen the economy.
Wednesday’s announcement saw an increase of 440 cases. 4,288 of those cases involved hospitalizations at some point in the individual’s illness. A total of 27,543 cases involved Florida residents.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 297 Residents: 282 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care Deaths: 30 Hospitalizations* Residents: 98 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 124 (44%) Female: 158 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 14 (5%) White: 226 (80%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 17 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 213 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 33 (12%)
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 443 Residents: 441 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 34 Hospitalizations* Residents: 89 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 60
Gender: Male: 181 (41%) Female: 255 (58%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 67 (15%) White: 274 (62%) Other: 34 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 66 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 44 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 290 (66%) Unknown/No Data: 107 (24%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.