First Alert Weather: Warmer today but humidity stays low. Strong storms possible on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure with dry air aloft and another mid-day surge of dry air at the surface will make today a calm and pleasant weather day. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 90. Because of the extra shot of dry air, the warm afternoon will be made more comfortable by the lower humidity. The humidity surges tomorrow as winds shift to the south and draw up moisture. The high pressure area will drift into the Atlantic and make way for an approaching low pressure are and cold front. That front has the potential of producing strong or even severe storms for the Suncoast early Friday morning. Our Weather Department has designated Friday a First Alert Weather Day to indicate the disruptive nature of the weather.