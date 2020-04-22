First Alert Weather day on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday will be rather disruptive at times as we are expecting a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the morning and lingering into the afternoon.
A frontal boundary will make it all the way down to Central Florida and send a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms our way. One or two of the storms could become strong to severe. The chances of that happening is small at this time.
On Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions and warm temperatures. Winds will shift to the SSE on Thursday and will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
The high will be in the upper 80′s for most with a heat index in the mid 90′s.
F
or Friday we start off warm with temperatures in the mid 70′s and warm up into the mid 80′s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance for some rain. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph.
Saturday the front remains stationary over the Suncoast so expect to see quite a few clouds on Saturday with a good chance for more showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance on Saturday is at 50%.
The high on Saturday will be in the mid 80′s.
Sunday looks good with generally partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80′s. We have a 30% chance for mainly a few morning showers as the front finally pushes through and cools us off for Monday.
