Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary

"We traced that back, not only NASA, but scientists working around the world to chlorofluorocarbons; a chemical we were using for a coolant at the time. So, scientists went with this data to the United Nations, and a treaty was formed, and we no longer use those harmful chemicals. If we haven't had done that, our research suggests that the ozone layer would be largely depleted by the year 2060," states Dr. Thaller.