Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary

NASA has been at the forefront of space exploration, from landing robots on Mars to sending humans into space. But one of NASA’s biggest fields of study is our planet, Earth.
In 1968, William Anders, an astronaut on the Apollo 8 mission, captured "Earthrise" — a photo of Earth appearing above the Moon's horizon. This would inspire the first Earth day less than two years later, where today we celebrate the 50th anniversary.
"It helps us remember how fragile and beautiful our Earth is. So, we've got to take it seriously and do our job to protect the Earth,” says Dr. Annmarie Eldering, NASA Scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
We have taken several NASA technologies designed for space and incorporated it into our everyday lives here on Earth.
"Whether you are using your cell phone or your computer, microelectronics were largely developed at NASA almost 50 years ago for the Moon program. But then there are things like our new grid technologies, like take solar energy. Solar panels are used on a lot of our space craft that we send to very distant parts of the solar system," said Dr. Michelle Thaller, NASA Scientist.
NASA’s aeronautics division is using ‘spinoff’ technology right now to develop an all-electric aircraft that will make airline travel greener. Another division is testing a strong, lightweight composite material that will make wind turbines larger and more efficient.
The continued growth of NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites has sharpened our view of the planet’s climate, atmosphere, land, polar regions and oceans. It has also allowed us to understand why we were seeing a steady depletion of our ozone layer.
"We traced that back, not only NASA, but scientists working around the world to chlorofluorocarbons; a chemical we were using for a coolant at the time. So, scientists went with this data to the United Nations, and a treaty was formed, and we no longer use those harmful chemicals. If we haven't had done that, our research suggests that the ozone layer would be largely depleted by the year 2060," states Dr. Thaller.
We have already seen evidence of our Earth recovering from air pollution, along with the reduce in CO-2 emissions. This is likely due to stay-at-home orders that were in place for much of the globe, from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Eldering says, “Activities like driving and industry all contribute to air pollution. You can see in many parts of the globe where things like aerosols. the little particles in the air, are greatly reduced now that we are moving around and have less industrial activity."
While many of us remain indoors to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, there are small things that we can do to be more sustainable and reduce our footprint here on Earth.
1. Unplug devices and reduce the amount of energy you us
2. Use more energy efficient appliances, and swap out light bulbs for lower energy consumption
3. Plant a garden
4. Choose to walk or bike to nearby locations
5. Conserve water
If you are looking to celebrate the #EarthDayAtHome with NASA, you can do so by visiting NASA.gov/earthday. You can map real coral reefs, go on a webquest to see how NASA helps study and protect the land, air, water, and ice, and much more.
