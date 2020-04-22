Adopted three year old gets parade celebration in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A toddler who was unable to have a traditional adoption due to the stay at home orders here in Florida received a special celebration over the weekend.
Cars lined the streets in Bradenton for three-year-old Reney just days after her parents, Lynndsey and Jameson Wilson, signed adoption papers.
The family had to cancel Reney’s original adoption party because of COVID-19 so loved ones and law enforcement assembled a drive by fleet.
The Wilson’s have been fostering Reney since she was a newborn, and now she’ll join sisiter, Alexie, who the Wilsons adopted in 2018.
“One More Child” is the organization that licensed the Wilsons, as foster parents, and helped facilitate the adoptions.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.