State Attorney: Joseph Smith’s death sentence will stand

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Tuesday via a virtual press conference that the sentence of the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old Sarasota girl will stand.
Smith was convicted of the 2004 murder of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia. The case garnered national attention as haunting surveillance footage showed Smith taking Brucia from behind a car wash on Bee Ridge Road.
Brucia’s body was found days later behind a Sarasota church just miles from her home..
Investigators collaborated with NASA scientists to enhance the footage of Brucia being kidnapped. Smith was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2006. A jury voted 10-2 to execute him.
The case was reopened in 2017 because of a change of law asking for the jury to be unanimous in their decision, causing Smith’s death sentence to be tossed out.
In January, the State Attorney’s Office asked the court to reinstate the original sentencing, citing a new opinion by the state Supreme Court on a different case.
Brodsky told reporters that the ruling of execution will stand and that Smith will not receive a new sentencing hearing. He did say he expects an appeal.
You can read the ruling below:
