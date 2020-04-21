SCF Manatee-Sarasota to hold virtual ceremony for Spring 2020 graduates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida (SCF) Manatee-Sarasota announced on Tuesday that all graduates for the Spring 2020 semester will be honored with a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 1, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and it is expected to be broadcast on the Sarasota Community Radio WSLR, 96.5 FM.
According to a press release from the college on Tuesday, a video conference of the platform party and a presentation will also be streamed live on on the college’s Facebook page.
After degrees are bestowed, families, friends and members of the community will have an opportunity to be able to call and text congratulatory messages to individual graduates or the entire graduation class.
