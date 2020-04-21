Reopening hospitality industry could be gradual

“I think the key to these things are not to hit the gas pedal, to try and go 100 miles an hour out of the gate, but to gradually ramp up,” said Simpson, who is slated to become Senate president in November. “Even if you say, ‘OK, the first two weeks you can be at 25 percent capacity and two weeks later if testing proves that we are OK, we'll maybe go up to 40 percent or 50 percent.’ But I think you're going to be many months before you could be back up to --- you know we have to have better therapeutic medicines and things --- before you could probably be back at 100 percent.”