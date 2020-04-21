Pending a physical, Gronkowski set to reunite with Brady in Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Future Hall of Fame NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is ending his retirement and returning to the gridiron.
The NFL confirmed on Tuesday that pending a physical, the New England Patriots have traded Gronkowski and a seventh round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth round pick.
This move reunites Gronkowski with longtime team and quarterback while with the Patriots, Tom Brady.
Gronkowski and Brady played together in New England from 2010 until 2018, won three Super Bowls and became one of the most prolific duos in NFL history.
