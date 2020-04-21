Nearly 95 thousand people have received unemployment assistance in Florida so far

Millions of Americans are filing for unemployment as a domino effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Florida there were more than 1.6 million reemployment assistance claims submitted between March 15 and Monday. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a new claims dashboard on Monday. The server will reflect the total number of reemployment assistance claims submitted, verified, processed and paid.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the total claims submitted that stands at 1, 648,848 as of Tuesday at 11 am may include duplicated or triplicate claim amounts.
The DEO numbers show there are 666,323 unique confirmed cases.
More than 170,000 unemployment claims have been processed.
Monday the DEO report listed 40,193 people are receiving weekly checks as of Sunday. On Tuesday the number rose to 94,909.
Reports show more than $125 million have now been paid to claimants across the Sunshine State.
