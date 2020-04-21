Moody reluctant to use new law in recreational pot case

“Pre-enactment consideration of potential challenges to the validity of proposed constitutional amendments raises particular concerns for the Office of the Attorney General,” the brief said. “As the chief legal officer of the state, the attorney general is often called on to defend and enforce duly enacted state laws, including state constitutional amendments. In keeping with that duty, the attorney general routinely declines to pass on issues that may be the subject of future litigation implicating the validity of state laws. Accordingly, the attorney general does not intend to take a position on the facial validity of the proposed amendment at issue in this case.”