Manatee County buys more testing kits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to buy more COVID-19 testing kits and personal protection equipment.
This decision came after it brought to their attention that county supply is low.
The meeting took place via Zoom and in the meeting Commissioner Misty Servia said local hospitals are running low on the COVID-19 testing kits. “When I talked to Dr. Kevin Dilallo this morning from Manatee Memorial Hospital, I said’do you have enough test?'. He said absolutely not we are so short on test,” Servia said.
Officials voted unanimously to spend $100,000 to purchase another 1,200 COVID-19 testing kits and personal protection equipment.
This will ensure more residents can be tested for the coronavirus. According to Public Safety Director Jacob Saurs, not enough people have not been tested in the county.
“There is not enough test right now," Saurs said. "Last date of pulled it was somewhere around half a percentage within the county and the state level about 1%. And if you look at the exports and we need to be around 10%.”
As of now, Manatee County officials have not released any new COVID-19 testing locations or dates.
