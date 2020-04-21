Manatee Co. Commission votes to lift curfew

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite medical professionals speaking to commissioners, Manatee County voted to rescind the city’s curfew. The curfew had been put in place from 11 p.m until 5 a.m., but did not include essential workers.
The motion passed 4-3, following citizen comments. Two individuals expressed opinions stating the curfew was outside the authority of local government. Two medical professionals asked the council to keep the curfew in place.
Commissioner Whitmore stated for the record that he was appalled that individuals were heckling the medical professionals as they entered the local building.
“I’m getting disappointed with physicians being accosted in the lobby as they come in. They’re on the front lines taking care of your loved ones," Whitmore chided.
There were questions as to whether the county sheriff was even enforcing the curfew or had the probable cause to pull someone over. Also discussed were questions as to the accuracy of numbers as the county still struggles with testing.
As of 11 a.m., Manatee County has 433 documented cases of COVID-19.
The commission voted unanimously to allow for extra money to purchase tests and PPE for frontline workers.
