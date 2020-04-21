Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida political, business heads to map state's reopening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed some of Florida’s most powerful political leaders and business executives to a committee that will map out the state’s reopening from the coronavirus shutdown. The selections include legislative leaders, county mayors and executives from such companies as Disney, Universal, Florida Power & Light and Publix. The state's Democrats criticized the choices, saying the committee only included DeSantis loyalists. The committee will meet daily by phone until Friday, when DeSantis hopes it will be able to make a report. The state has had more than 27,000 confirmed coronavirus infections with at least 823 deaths. About 3,800 people are currently hospitalized.
Florida among slowest states to process unemployment claims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal data suggests that Florida has processed its hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims more slowly than any other state. U.S. Department of Labor figures show Florida at the bottom among all 50 states and the District Columbia in the percentage of the unemployed it is serving, lagging behind states big and small. Nearly 7 of every 8 Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed. The state is already among the most inhospitable places to be unemployed, and the economic downturn from the coronavirus outbreak has only added to the misery.
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won’t get you anything when you’re caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.
Woman dead after falling off motorcycle
WESTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman is dead after falling off the back of a motorcycle. Broward Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Valerie Egues was the passenger on a Harley-Davidson Sunday afternoon when she went limp and fell off. Deputies and rescue workers responded, and Egues was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say there was no immediate evidence of speeding or impairment. The traffic homicide investigation was ongoing.
As mail voting pushed, some fear loss of in-person option
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic. But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters. Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes. Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.
Union votes no confidence in sheriff over pandemic response
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of a deputy union in Florida say the union has no confidence in the county sheriff following disputes over gear to protect against the new coronavirus. Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association secretary and treasurer Frank Voudy announced during a news conference Monday that members voted 693-93 against Sheriff Gregory Tony. The vote doesn't have an immediate effect, but it could have political consequences for Tony, who faces an election in November. The no-confidence vote comes 10 days after Tony suspended the deputy union’s president, Jeff Bell. An attorney for Bell has said the suspension was retaliation for criticizing the sheriff’s response to the coronavirus.
Florida man dies in crash of homemade plane in Missouri
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old Florida man died when his homemade plane crashed in Missouri. Greene County authorities say the plane went down Sunday near Strafford. The pilot, Alexander Kasimtev, from Plantation, Florida, died at the scene. He was flying a KOLB Firefly 103. He was the only person on board. Greene County Sgt. Marc Staegar says deputies continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified but it does not investigate crashes of this type of aircraft.
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
Deputies: Florida man charged for pointing BB gun at golfers
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Deputies have arrested a 74-year-old Florida man who allegedly pointed a BB gun at golfers in Palm Coast. News outlets report that John Robert Orr was upset over rule-breakers, but this is not a story about people violating stay-at-home orders. In fact, some of Florida's golf courses have remained open for business during the coronavirus pandemic. Orr reportedly told deputies that other players at the Conservatory Golf Course were driving their carts on the putting greens and over a wooden bridge that's designed for walking. Orr said he tried to get in contact with authorities on Friday but couldn't reach them and so decided to take matters into his own hands.
Guard injured in attack at Florida prison on COVID lockdown
BUSHNELL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a corrections officer was injured during an attack by inmates at a state prison that's become a hot spot for the coronavirus. The attack happened Sunday at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell. The guard's injuries aren't considered life threatening. Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch commended the staff and inmates who came to the officer's aid. Inmates involved in the attack will face disciplinary action including possible criminal charges. The agency's inspector general is conducting an investigation. There are 24 inmates who've tested positive for the coronavirus at the prison in Bushnell.