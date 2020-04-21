Impact of COVID-19 on Suncoast High School Juniors and Seniors Applying for College

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This pandemic also causing so much uncertainty for students – specifically the upperclassmen in high school. Not only are they being forced to give up celebrations like prom and graduation, but their entire application process for college has become a big question mark. This pandemic has forced students off campus – and into online classes. Now, for graduation seniors, this may mean remote college, as well.
“Their world has changed drastically. Right now, we’re looking and keeping a close eye on students who had plans on going to one university. Now, we have to see what has changed,” Dr. Suzanne Burke, the Senior Director For College, Career & Life Readiness for The Education Foundation Of Sarasota County, said.
Most schools, like The University of South Florida, have adjusted their admissions policies and extended their deadlines.
“They have until the 24th to complete their applications with us,” Brandon Avery, the Associate Director of Admissions for USF Sarasota-Manatee, tells us.
Plus, students will now have until May 15th to enroll at USF, as well as revisit the financial aspect.
“Circumstances may have changed, so if they can go back in and update their FAFSA, it could lead to some additional funding. We’re encouraging folks to think about the financial piece as well, and of course, if they did have plans to go to one college or university, to connect with them about finances as well,” Dr. Suzanne Burke explained.
Junior year is the most critical time for college applications. With SAT and ACT exams being canceled this spring and summer, admission for the 2021 graduates may look different.
“There may be a lot more testing, if available come August through the fall, so students can make those tests up for admission. If those tests are unavailable, I’m sure most colleges and universities will be going to admit students looking at other things that they can provide,” Peni Riedinger, Sarasota County Schools’ College Counselor, said.
It’s not just the academics. The school closures are also affecting student athletes who were bound to get noticed by big college teams.
“This spring football season was a big time to get recruited, and it got cut too. Once everything gets back to normal, I’m going to go to some camps, but other than that, I don’t know yet,” Carson Goda, a junior who plays football and baseball at Braden River High School, tells ABC7.
For students on the Suncoast, education leaders have created an abundance of resources for them to not only know what next steps they should take, but also look forward to the future.
“When we do open again, and we will open up again, we will be more excited than ever to provide new and exciting opportunities for our incoming freshman, transfers and grads,” Avery said.
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has this website, launchyourplan.com, that has all the information about testing, application deadlines, scholarships and everything students need to know as they navigate through this process.
