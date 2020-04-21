Florida DOH reports 839 deaths, 27,945 positive COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 Staff | April 21, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 11:39 AM

(WWSB) - The Department of Health confirms that there are 27,945 positive cases of COVID-19. They also confirmed 839 deaths across the state, an increase of 16 deaths overnight.

Those totals include 4,063 hospitalizations and 26,761 resident cases.

Here are the latest numbers for the Suncoast:

SARASOTA

Total Cases: 296 Residents: 281 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care Deaths: 28 Hospitalizations* Residents: 95 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64

Gender: Male: 123 (44%) Female: 158 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 14 (5%) White: 225 (80%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 17 (6%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 37 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 210 (75%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (12%)

MANATEE

Total Cases: 437 Residents: 435 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care Deaths: 34 Hospitalizations* Residents: 84 Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 61

Gender: Male: 180 (41%) Female: 251 (58%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)

Race: Black: 65 (15%) White: 263 (60%) Other: 35 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 72 (17%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 40 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 284 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 111 (26%)

