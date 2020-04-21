Florida DOH reports 839 deaths, 27,945 positive COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Department of Health confirms that there are 27,945 positive cases of COVID-19. They also confirmed 839 deaths across the state, an increase of 16 deaths overnight.
Those totals include 4,063 hospitalizations and 26,761 resident cases.
Here are the latest numbers for the Suncoast:
SARASOTA
Total Cases: 296 Residents: 281 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care Deaths: 28 Hospitalizations* Residents: 95 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 123 (44%) Female: 158 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 14 (5%) White: 225 (80%) Other: 25 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 17 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 37 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 210 (75%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (12%)
MANATEE
Total Cases: 437 Residents: 435 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 34 Hospitalizations* Residents: 84 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 61
Gender: Male: 180 (41%) Female: 251 (58%) Unknown/No data: 4 (<1%)
Race: Black: 65 (15%) White: 263 (60%) Other: 35 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 72 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 40 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 284 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 111 (26%)
