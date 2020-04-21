First Alert Weather: Dry air moves in as another storm system approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front that brought yesterdays stormy weather is south of us today. High pressure will now build in and bring lower humidity this afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid 80′s. Sunshine will also make it’s return today. We will have several days of rain free weather as temperatures climb to near 90 tomorrow. Winds will be lighter today but still breezy in the afternoon. Over the next few days the winds will begin to shift east and humidity will become noticeably higher by Thursday. The next weather system is take shape now near the Four Corners in the Southwest. As it moves east it will drag another cold front into the Suncoast early in the morning on Friday and exit the area by Friday afternoon.