First Alert Traffic: Southbound lanes closed between 17th and 21st Streets in Sarasota following a traffic crash in the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is on scene of a traffic crash that has occurred in the 2000th block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.
We are unsure about what time the crash occurred, but there are injuries. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Southbound lanes of Washington Boulevard are closed between 21st and 17th Streets. Everyone should avoid the area at this time and watch for police who may be working in the road.
No further information is available at this time.
