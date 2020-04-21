Attorney General Ashley Moody: Over $240k refunds secured from price gouging

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody announced in a release that the office’s Consumer Protection Division has secured more than $240,000 in refunds for people who were affected by the COVID-19 price gouging schemes.
Attorney General Moody said, “Our first goal is to stop price gouging in real time so Floridians can afford the essential commodities they need to protect their health, and I am proud to say we are meeting this goal with approximately 185 outrageous online posts removed and more than $240,000 in refunds quickly issued.”
Here’s how The Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline has performed since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic:
• Received approximately 3,350 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities; • Made more than 4,500 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds and scams; • Secured more than $240,000 in refunds related to travel, leisure and product purchases; • Issued 65 subpoenas to further price gouging investigations; and • Worked with online platforms to deactivate more than 185 posts offering items for outrageous prices.
Violators of price gouging are subject to penalties of up to $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations committed within a 24-hour period.
Click here for more information on price gouging or call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.
