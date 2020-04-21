Another round of strong storms possible Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - April showers bring May flowers then we should see quite a bit of those in May if everything goes as planned.
In the last 4 days we have had some pretty good rain moving through parts of the Suncoast. In fact we saw over an inch and a half of rain measured over some parts of Manatee County.
The next front is due to arrive Friday bringing a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Right now we have a marginal chance for some rough weather on Friday.
We have deemed Friday a First Alert Weather day. This means we will see some disruptive weather as a result of the front and the increased instability. This could linger into Saturday as the front remains stationary over the Suncoast and then a weak disturbance will move along the front and bring a good chance for some more rain.
Until then look for partly cloudy skies in Wednesday with a high in the mid 80′s and upper 80′s well inland. The humidity will stay low through Wednesday and then increase on a south wind on Thursday.
Thursday we will see winds pick up out of the south with increasing cloudiness throughout the afternoon. The high on Thursday 89 with a heat index in the mid 90′s.
The rain chance picks up Thursday night and stays high through Friday. The rain chance is at 60%. We have a marginal chance for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.
Rain chances stay high on Saturday at 50% and clouds from time to time as well.
For boaters expect generally sunny skies on Wednesday with winds out of the NE at 15 kts. to start the day and subside to 5-10 kts. later in the afternoon. Seas will be right around 2 feet.
