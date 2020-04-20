Suncoast businesses struggle as they hope for federal money to come in

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - “We should be taken care of and quite frankly at this point we’re not,” said Greg Despot, Owner of Lakewood Ranch Signs and More.
Despot is having many challenges trying to save his six-year-old business during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. His business isn’t considered essential so he’s been closed since early April.
“I still have bills to pay, I still have rent that has to be paid, I still have utilities that have to be paid, personally I have a mortgage and a car payment that have to be paid,” said Despot.
Despot filled out an application for federal money through his bank, then that loan fund went empty. He tells us if he doesn’t receive any help, he may be forced to shut down his business in the near future.
“At this point what I’m actually hoping for is that Congress decides to refill the pot" said Despot. "That’ll at least give myself and other businesses like mine a fighting chance to get through the loan process and hope that we could actually receive some of that money.”
Many small businesses continue to have a problem getting the loans they need to survive. 350-million dollars in federal loans for small businesses dried up and Congress is now looking to replenish those funds with 470-million dollars. The different Chambers of Commerce on the Suncoast say they are a great resource to help small businesses get through these difficult times.
“We have a lot of educational programming going on for local businesses," said Heather Kasten, President and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. "We’re also giving a lot of direction and assistance in all of these loans.”
For small businesses who have questions or concerns you can log onto sba.gov or call 1-800-827-5722.
