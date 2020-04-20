SMH says 16 people that tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital have died

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) announced in a release Monday that the hospital has suffered 16 coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths.
SMH now has tested more than 1,220 patients with 1,095 results coming back negative, 108 outcomes were positive and the remaining results are pending.
According to the hospital, 35 positive patients remain hospitalized, but 74 people who tested positive have been safely discharged from SMH.
SMH says 19 of their employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and they have all been quarantined to their homes.
