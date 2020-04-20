Slightly cooler and drier air settles in for a spell

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just what the doctor ordered some much needed rain. While not everyone got the rain a large chunk did. In Manatee County many places had at least an inch of rain on Monday.
Considering most of the Suncoast is in a severe drought this has put a halt on it getting any worse for a little while.
Another cold front will move in on Friday and this front will bring a round of showers and a possible thunderstorm or two. The front gets hung up over Central Florida over the weekend and a couple of small storm systems will move along it on Saturday and Sunday bringing another good chance for some more rain.
Not everyone is going to get the rain once again but most of the area will see some.
For Tuesday look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80′s. We will also have lower humidity so it will feel nice. Winds will be out of the NW at 10 mph.
Wednesday will be pretty much like Tuesday but it will be a couple of degrees warmer as winds shift to the ENE at 10 mph.
Thursday will see the humidity come back on a SE wind flow pattern. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80′s but will feel much warmer due to the increase of humidity.
Friday the front moves in and we see the clouds and rain chances increasing. In fact we may have another “First Alert Weather Day” or FAWD on Friday. Too early to call it right now.
