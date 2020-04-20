‘Re-Open Florida Task Force’ urges ‘surgical’ precision on reopening

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off a teleconference with the ‘Re-Open Florida Task Force’ by tossing the meeting immediately over to the President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Reopening Florida’s economy, Mark Wilson told the board, was going to be a complex issue that required surgical precision.
Those listening in on the conference were not immediately told exactly who was serving on the task force. Instead, Mark Wilson quickly referenced the task force’s guide on the economy in the state of Florida.
To quantify the size of Florida’s economy Wilson pointed out that, in the United States, Florida is responsible for 1 out of every 11 new jobs. If it were its own country, it would have the 17th largest economy in the world.
In a breakdown of the state’s most vulnerable, high risk industries it should be no surprise that the tourism, hospitality and construction were among those at the highest risk for significant damage.
A looming question that DeSantis posed to businesses is for entrepreneurs to imagine what a safe re-open would look like .
“We need to get the economy back in a safe way,” DeSantis said.
The governor told the task force that many business owners he had spoken with talked about staggering the return of employees and slowing business travel. DeSantis cautioned against heavy-handed restrictions from the government.
“Some of these other states have done these ham-fisted directives. If you walk in your driveway you are going to be harassed. You can’t plant a flower. I think all that’s counterproductive.” DeSantis on people overreacting.
He stated that the state’s health-care facilities were not as stretched for resources as many experts had forecasted.
The mayor of Broward County, Mayor Dale Holness, asked if expanded testing could ease “the psychology of fear.”
“Widespread antibody testing, I believe, will relieve the fear that people have,” says Holness
DeSantis responded by confirming that he had ordered 100,000 antibody tests. They should arrive in the state this week.
The task force will reconvene Tuesday.
