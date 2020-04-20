Mote Marine Lab: Sea turtles arrive on Sarasota beaches for first time in 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium says that sea turtles have finally arrived on Sarasota beaches in 2020.
According to a press release released by Mote on Monday, members of the Mote Conservation and Research Program found the first nest early Monday morning on Siesta Key.
They also began monitoring Sarasota beaches last week, which has been more different this year than in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All monitoring is being done with permission from the local government officials to allow the staff access to closed beaches.
According to Mote, sea turtle patrol is conducting all activities with an increased awareness for social distancing and cleaning procedures.
Mote says the nest was created by a loggerhead sea turtle.
